Lunch Hound

The film starts with Lantz in person slapping some paint on the bottom of a canvas, turning it over and the paint drips down to create a forest that his dog pal can live in. He draws a roast turkey then he moves it around as the dog chases after it, it just a photo cut-out of Lantz's hand, but he can move the turkey INTO the painting (achieved by animating the turkey getting smaller as it moves further into the background). The maid has quit so the two must find lunch by themselves. Thus begins the parallel adventures as the dog goes to the pond, the butcher shop, and up a tree to find lunch, meanwhile Lantz cooks bacon in the real world.