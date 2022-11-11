L'uomo della carità

Not Available

With very weak health and wait for the police to evict the immigrants occupying the building Pantanella Luigi remembers working in the mines of Belgium, along with Italian immigrants, their allocation to Giano, a suburb where subhuman living conditions provoke wars among the indigent, his work at Caritas, creating homeless shelters, first aid to AIDS patients, their struggle for racial and religious integration ... and above all, lack of support from different political parties and leaders of the church itself.