L'Uomo Samargantico

Although he looks like a man, Amadeo Rossi has a child's soul. Like a child, he would like to pursue his dreams and live his life as if it were a game. Yet, this is something that adults are not allowed to do, since they are afraid of wasting time. Amadeo's life will have a meaning when he manages to find his own way towards a perfect world, the same world that a bad but much admired Minister has already invented (and built). This world will be the magical place where Jennifer will speak to him at last, as if in a dream within a dream. However, Minister Ovitac's world will only and secretly open its doors to his most faithful servants; the Uomo Samargantico will be able to enter it, too, although nobody knows who this mysterious man might be, or whether he really exists. Who is going to accompany Amadeo throughout his other-worldly journey?