Lupi Lupi Lu

An absurd yet serious musical about medical diagnosis and the illness lupus. Dressed in animal costumes, two people in an empty theatre switch between the roles of illness and patient, actor and audience, wolf and butterfly. The animals are associated with the illness, which the director has: lupus means wolf in Latin, whilst patients often have a 'butterfly rash.' With blue medical curtains paired with red velvet stage curtains, it echoes the uncomfortable feeling of being on show when in hospital.