Lupin III\'s Greatest Capers

Lupin III: Greatest Capers is a compilation of two episodes from the second Lupin III television series that was released on video from Streamline Pictures. Both episodes were directed by Hayao Miyazaki (who had previously directed the second Lupin III movie The Castle of Cagliostro) under the pseudonym Teruki Tsutomu. The episodes were produced by Studio Telecom, which produced 11 of the 155 episodes of the second Lupin III series, including the two episodes Hayao Miyazaki directed.