Lupin the Third: Alcatraz Connection

In San Fransico, California; Lupin and his gang attempt to find the where abouts of some Gold Bars in a sunken ship that's off coast of Alcatraz Island. But a so called group called the Society Seven want the gold bars for their own reasons. The Society Seven is made up of 7 dangerous criminals. They also have a deep connection with Alcatraz Island and the assassination of the late President John Fritzgerald Kennedy.