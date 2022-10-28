Not Available

Lupin the Third: Alcatraz Connection

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Nippon Television Network Corporation

In San Fransico, California; Lupin and his gang attempt to find the where abouts of some Gold Bars in a sunken ship that's off coast of Alcatraz Island. But a so called group called the Society Seven want the gold bars for their own reasons. The Society Seven is made up of 7 dangerous criminals. They also have a deep connection with Alcatraz Island and the assassination of the late President John Fritzgerald Kennedy.

Kiyoshi KobayashiJigen Daisuke
Kanichi KuritaLupin Sansei
Eiko MasuyamaMine Fujiko
Makio InoueGoemon Ishikawa XIII (voice)

