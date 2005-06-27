Lupin the Third: Farewell to Nostradamus

A simple diamond heist leads Lupin into the machinations of a bizarre cult. The cult is based around the prophecies of Nostradamus, and they kidnap Julia, the daughter of Douglas, a wealthy American who is seeking the presidency, along with Lupin's diamond. At stake is the lost book of prophecy Douglas holds in the vault at the top of his skyscraper.
|Makio Inoue
|Goemon Ishikawa XIII (voice)
|Kiyoshi Kobayashi
|Daisuke Jigen (voice)
|Eiko Masuyama
|Fujiko Mine (voice)
|Gorō Naya
|Kouichi Zenigata (voice)
|Akio Ôtsuka
|Chris (voice)
|Osamu Saka
|Douglas (voice)
