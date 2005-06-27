2005

Lupin the Third: Farewell to Nostradamus

  • Animation
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 27th, 2005

Studio

Nippon Television Network Corporation

A simple diamond heist leads Lupin into the machinations of a bizarre cult. The cult is based around the prophecies of Nostradamus, and they kidnap Julia, the daughter of Douglas, a wealthy American who is seeking the presidency, along with Lupin's diamond. At stake is the lost book of prophecy Douglas holds in the vault at the top of his skyscraper.

Cast

Makio InoueGoemon Ishikawa XIII (voice)
Kiyoshi KobayashiDaisuke Jigen (voice)
Eiko MasuyamaFujiko Mine (voice)
Gorō NayaKouichi Zenigata (voice)
Akio ÔtsukaChris (voice)
Osamu SakaDouglas (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images