Lupin the Third: From Russia with Love

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

TMS Entertainment

Lupin III along with his gang want to steal the lost treasure of the Romanov Royal family, this treasure is an immense quantity of gold hide underground in the United States behind the placement of a corrupt bank. But to have the gold, Lupin and his friends will have to fight for it with the mysterious and powerful monk Rasputin. Also Lupin again will have to elude the inspector Zenigata who will follow Lupin's trail and try to put him in jail.

Cast

Kiyoshi KobayashiJigen Daisuke
Yasuo YamadaRupan Sansei
Eiko MasuyamaMine Fujiko
Gorō NayaZenigata Koichi
Makio InoueGoemon Ishikawa XIII (voice)

