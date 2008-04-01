Lupin the Third: Green vs Red

2008

When a Lupin impersonator is arrested for shoplifting in Tokyo, dozens of other copycats converge on the city to clear the name of Arsene Lupin III. The real Lupin is in town too, both to watch the show and to steal a mysterious item called the Ice Cube. But one of those impostors also has sights on the Cube. Is he good enough to beat the original at his own game?