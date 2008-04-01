2008

Lupin the Third: Green vs Red

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 1st, 2008

Studio

TMS Entertainment

When a Lupin impersonator is arrested for shoplifting in Tokyo, dozens of other copycats converge on the city to clear the name of Arsene Lupin III. The real Lupin is in town too, both to watch the show and to steal a mysterious item called the Ice Cube. But one of those impostors also has sights on the Cube. Is he good enough to beat the original at his own game?

Cast

Kanichi KuritaRupan sansei
Eiko MasuyamaMine Fujiko
Gorō NayaZenigata Koichi
Kiyoshi KobayashiJigen Daisuke
Makio InoueGoemon Ishikawa XIII (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images