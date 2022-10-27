Not Available

Lupin the Third: Steal Napoleon's Dictionary!

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Comedy

TMS Entertainment

While Lupin does enjoy racing for the sport of it, the prize in an antique car grand prix across Europe is Lupin's only goal. The prize is a dictionary that once belonged to Napoleon. More importantly, the dictionary was also once owned by Lupin's family and contains the location of one of his family's most prized possessions. Lupin does not know what the possession is, but it is a matter of family pride. With the usual suspects on his trail, can Lupin outrace everyone to the treasure?

Kiyoshi KobayashiJigen Daisuke
Yasuo YamadaRupan Sansei
Eiko MasuyamaMine Fujiko
Gorō NayaZenigata Koichi
Makio InoueGoemon Ishikawa XIII (voice)

