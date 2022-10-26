Not Available

Lupin the Third: Sweet Lost Night

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

TMS Entertainment

Lupin scores a "magic lamp" and finds it does hold a genie. However, the stroke of 7PM strikes, and that is the last thing he remembers. Finding himself in Singapore, Lupin must battle his way past the forces of Colonel Garlic and discover the secret behind the lamp. But every time the clock strikes 7PM, his memory is wiped clean! How can Lupin piece together this puzzle, when he can't even remember what he is doing?!

Cast

Kanichi KuritaRupan sansei
Kiyoshi KobayashiJigen Daisuke
Eiko MasuyamaMine Fujiko
Gorō NayaZenigata Koichi
Makio InoueGoemon Ishikawa XIII (voice)

