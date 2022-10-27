1985

Lupin the Third: The Legend of the Gold of Babylon

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 12th, 1985

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

In New York City, several stone tablets have been unearthed that tell a tale about the Gold of Babylon. Two Mafia families are after it as well as Lupin the 3rd himself. An old drunken woman named Rosetta appears to know much about this treasure than meets the eye. While Zenigata has made a group of female partners that will lure Lupin the 3rd into handcuffs, the race is on for the gold of Babel.

Cast

Gorō NayaInspector Zenigata (voice)
Kiyoshi KobayashiDaisuke Jigen (voice)
Eiko MasuyamaMine Fujiko (voice)
Makio InoueGoemon Ishikawa XIII (voice)
Yasuo YamadaLupin III (voice)

