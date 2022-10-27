Lupin the Third: The Legend of the Gold of Babylon

1985

In New York City, several stone tablets have been unearthed that tell a tale about the Gold of Babylon. Two Mafia families are after it as well as Lupin the 3rd himself. An old drunken woman named Rosetta appears to know much about this treasure than meets the eye. While Zenigata has made a group of female partners that will lure Lupin the 3rd into handcuffs, the race is on for the gold of Babel.