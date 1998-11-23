1998

Lupin the Third: The Secret of Mamo

In Transylvania, Lupin III, the notorious international thief, is hung and no one is more suprised to learn of that than Lupin III himself, who was alive and well and nowhere near that area at that time. The answer to that mystery, begins to surface when Lupin gets a seemingly ordinary pebble from an Egyptian pyramid for his would-be girlfriend, Fujiko, the mercenary thief, who is in the employ of a mysterious figure known only as Mamo. Intrigued by this bizarre request, Lupin decides to get involved and finds himself in an international chase that has a greater scope and danger than he has ever faced.

Yasuo YamadaArsene Lupin III
Kiyoshi KobayashiDaisuke Jigen
Eiko MasuyamaFujiko Mine
Gorō NayaInspector Koichi Zenigata
Makio InoueGoemon Ishikawa XIII (voice)

