2005

Lupin the Third: Tokyo Crisis

  • Animation
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 29th, 2005

Studio

TMS Entertainment

Lupin attempts and fails to steal a valuable set of Japanese photographic plates. The rightful owner of the plates, Michael Suzuki, is a multimillionaire who is preparing to open a huge water park in Tokyo. Lupin attempts to enlist the help of his steadfast comrades Jigen and Goemon but find them less than reliable; Jigen is suffering from a toothache that throws off his legendary aim, and Goemon has shamefully had his sword, Zantetsuken, stolen by a woman and given to Suzuki to display in his art collection. The group works on a plan with Fujiko to get both the plates and Zantetsuken.

Cast

Makio InoueGoemon Ishikawa XIII (voice)
Kiyoshi KobayashiDaisuke Jigen (voice)
Eiko MasuyamaFujiko Mine (voice)
Gorō NayaKouichi Zenigata (voice)
Megumi HayashibaraMaria Isshiki (voice)
Kôichi YamaderaMichael Suzuki (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images