Lupin the Third: Walther P38

Lupin investigates the news of a fake version of one of his trademark calling cards during a high-class party. A group of assassins, the Tarantula, crash the party and murder the host. Zenigata, investigating the card, chases Lupin but ends up shot and injured by a silver Walther P38. Lupin, catching a glimpse of the familiar gun, is determined to avenge not only Zenigata, but an episode of his past.
|Justin Cook
|Jack
|Kyle Hebert
|Clyde, Additional Voices
|Chris Rager
|Chief
|Sonny Strait
|Arsene Lupin III
|Kent Williams
|Doc
|Kanichi Kurita
|Arsene Lupin III
