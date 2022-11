Not Available

Menahem Golan directs this warmhearted comedy. A wily widower that deals in used furniture fights progress (and city hall). His home slated to be bulldozed, his business in trouble and his daughter poised to leave the nest with her wealthy fiancé, small-time Tel Aviv junk dealer Lupo (Yehuda Barkan) still finds the courage to keep his life, and his pride, intact.