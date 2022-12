Not Available

Lupus is a student journalist of the Merah-Putih High School. He is cool and playful and disturbs everyone including his friends, his mother, his sister, his principal and even those whom he has just met. Occasionally, there are good intentions hidden in his jokes. These traits are representative of the attitude of youths in the 80's. In this film, his relationship with Poppy, is the only narrative thread in a plot that otherwise goes nowhere.