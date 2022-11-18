Lur y Amets

Not Available

Lur and Amets’ parents have to go to a wedding this weekend. For this reason, they leave the twins at Grandma Andere’s. However, it’s not going to be a conventional weekend thanks to her magic powers and her cat Baltaxar. They will set out on an unforgettable journey travelling to different eras and having new adventures throughout the history of the Basque Country. Although they are the main characters of every story, Andere and Baltaxar will help them. Unfortunately, two evil men will always be hot on their heels.