Lurah Dendam

While out on a test flight, accident strikes and the group of parachuters, led by Captain Hanafi soon find themselves stranded in the middle of nowhere, far from civilization. One of the team members, Ivy is missing and when the only trace they found is a piece of her clothing, tension arises among the group. Many blames Captain Hanafi for the misfortune. In their search for Ivy, the group stumbles upon a mystery in the jungle. Soon peculiar events happen and one by one of them goes missing. Will they be able to survive under these challenging circumstances and get to the root of the mystery? Or could betrayal and revenge be the cause?