Lust for Dracula

Mina Harker isn't the happiest of Hollywood Hills wives - even though she's married to wealthy pharmaceuticals magnate Jonathan Harker. The repressed Mina longs for Jonathan's love and the happiness a child would bring them, yet the arrival of the beautiful and mysterious Dracula - seductive vampire servants at her side - will change their lives forever. Dracula offers Mina the sensual existence she so desperately craves - one that is immediately threatened by Mina's sister, Dr. Abigail Van Helsing. Van Helsing seeks to not only destroy the monstrous vampire but covet Mina's seemingly perfect life and husband Jonathan, too. As these troubled characters move ever closer toward their destinies and a final battle with Dracula, blood will be spilled, souls will be destroyed, and love will become undying.