Not Available

Sexy, NASA wash-out, Jazy Berlin, works overtime to impress her bosses, hoping to win a spot on the upcoming Space Shuttle mission. Never realizing that foreign spies are using the Shuttle to transport secret weapons technology on board the space station, she unwittingly assists the enemy agents in their nefarious scheme before finally turning the tables on them in this sizzling erotic sci-fi comedy from Late Night TV director Dean McKendrick.