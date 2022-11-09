Lust Sessions

Not Available

There’s a new Love Coach in town and she can heal your deepest wounds. Kate Williams is a couple’s counselor helping couples spice things up in their relationships. Ann is a client who needs help standing up to her lover Drake and up for herself, so she confides in Kate for some courage and advice. Kate has been good at helping most of her clients, but can she help them all. Kate begins mixing work with pleasure and before long has herself tangled in a web of lies she can’t get out of. As sessions with Ann are still underway, acquaintances between Drake and Kate have spun this web a little stronger.