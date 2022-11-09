Lustful Addiction

Not Available

Ruby is a hot young waif looking for kicks and raunchy pleasures anywhere she can find them. First it's with Johnny the Pusher, and she uses her tight little body like a knockout punch - exhausting him into unconsciousness with a delirious bout of lovemaking. With Johnny's stash now easy for the picking, Ruby wanders off to her next adventure clad in a pharmaceuticals-induced haze and thigh-high vinyl boots. She quickly makes the acquaintance of Misty, and the two of them hit it off in an orgasmic blur of chemical stimulation, lingerie and quivering excitement. But too much is never enough for these luscious young things, and Misty high-tails it in search of another bag of goodies. Feeling abandoned, Ruby gives a holler to her dealing strip-club friend Darian, and the two of them indulge their habits.