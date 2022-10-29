Not Available

Lusty Sisters

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nikkatsu Corporation

Three sisters live alienated existences in modern day Tokyo. One works as a secretary, one is a prostitute, and one is a criminal. The secretary is cynically unhappy with the sexist business world which limits her opportunities for advancement and makes her a target for her lecherous boss. The prostitute lives an aimless life, drifting between men, and often the target of either police or jealous wives. The criminal, who lives by disrupting the society which oppresses her two sisters, is the only happy one of the three.

Cast

Keiko TsuzukiShinobu Ōtsuki
Senro SōSumire Ōtsuki
Chigusa TakayamaFujie Ōtsuki
Kiyoko ŌtaniMiyo Sawaki
Mako MizukiYōko Ikuta
Nobutaka MasutomiHonda Rokurō

View Full Cast >

Images