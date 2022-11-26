Lusty Tales of Married Women

Not Available

Episode 1 Wife’s Revenge A wife suspects her husband of having an affair so she convinces a husbands friend to help her get revenge. Episode 2 Orgasm Addict A husband’s hometown friend comes to stay as his home. One day when the husband is away, the friend learns something new from the wife about life and dangerous love. Episode 3 Overnight Classmates A man who has lived alone and without marriage due to erectile dysfunction meets a former classmate who makes his body feel alive.