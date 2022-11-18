Luth Mahfuz

Not Available

Eyma decided to quit her job because she wanted to focus on her daughter, Aqish, who suffered from heart failure. Eyma was shocked when her husband, Haziq, suddenly expressed his desire to divorce and handed over a paper on the distribution of the assets. However, Eyma does not want any property but Eyma simply asks Haziq to treat her with love and perform romantic activities like they have been married for forty days. For forty days Haziq was also asked to follow the sunnah of the prophet in his daily life. Haziq fulfilled the request because for him it was only a short period of time and he was able to return with his former lover.