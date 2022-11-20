Luxo Jr. in Front & Back

Not Available

Front and Back is an educational short film directed produced by Pixar for Sesame Street featuring the character of Luxo, Jr., originally from the short film Luxo, Jr.. Directed by John Lasseter, the short built upon the original film, focusing on little Luxo demonstrating the concept of "front" and "back". The short was included on the Pixar Short Films Collection DVD and Blu-ray, and was on the Sesame Street anniversary DVD 40 Years of Sunny Days. In the short, Luxo, Jr. shows his front and back, until he eventually gets exhausted and falls over. Source: pixar.fandom.com/wiki/Front_and_Back