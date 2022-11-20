Luxo Jr. in Surprise

Not Available

Surprise is an educational short film directed produced by Pixar for Sesame Street featuring the character of Luxo, Jr., originally from the short film Luxo, Jr.. Co-directed by Lasseter and Andrew Stanton, the short built upon the original film, focusing on little Luxo demonstrating the concept of "surprise" with the help of his dad, Luxo, Sr. The short was included on the Pixar Short Films Collection DVD and Blu-ray. In the short, Luxo Sr. examines a box; when Luxo Jr. pops out demonstrating "surprise." Source: pixar.fandom.com/wiki/Surprise