Tour Rajasthan, India's largest state, with this program that takes you on a seven-day journey aboard the Palace on Wheels, one of the most elegant trains in the world. Starting in New Delhi, the trip continues through India's countryside. Stops include the pink city of Jaipur, Udaipur, Rattan Bur National Park and the Taj Mahal. Named after former Rajput states, the cars are furnished sumptuously in the style of the regions they represent.