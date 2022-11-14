Luz, Clarão, Fulgor - Augúrios Para Um Enquadramento Não-Hierárquico e Venturoso

Not Available

The starting point for "Luz, Clarão, Fulgor" was a black and white photo from the Portuguese Alentejo region, which showed the ruins of the anarchist "Commune of Light" founded by António Gonçalves Correia in 1917 - who subsequently founded a second commune, “Comuna Clarão” (Blaze Commune), in 1926 in Albarraque, Sintra. From the remnants of these social utopias "Luz, Clarão, Fulgor" wants create a radical new movement; starting with the term "Fulgor" coined by the Portuguese writer Maria Gabriela Llansol, which describes the emergence of sudden changes of perspective as well as fundamentally new findings. Double projection. A work in metamorphosis.