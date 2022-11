Not Available

lXHXN (pronounced however you like) is a non-documentary from the 21st century, a story of self-fulfilling prophecies and vicious circles, addiction narratives and narrative addictions. Composed entirely from footage found on YouTube, it tells the tale of a Disney princess who dared to grow up, and the family and world that swirl around her - and every shining star onwards to the future. It is a question, a prediction and a protest. #freckledfreedom