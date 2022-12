Not Available

East Germany 1992: Moritz Schmidtke (12) is spending his holidays at the same campground as every year. His parent’s problems, the changes made by a new political system, and brutal swimming lessons have left their mark. When Enrico has an accident, Moritz is inspired to take matters into his own hands, and to no longer be a victim of his environment. LYCHEN 92 is an adaptation of the short story ELMER by Andreas Steinhöfel, set in the post-reign of East Germany.