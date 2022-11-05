1952

Lydia Bailey

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 29th, 1952

Studio

Not Available

A young Boston lawyer, Albron Hamlin, goes to Haiti in 1802 to find Lydia Bailey, whose estate he must settle. The island is war-torn in the strife between Toussaing L'Overture, the black president, and the French who are trying to retake possession of the country. Hamlin finds Lydia and, against the background of war and rebellion, they fall in love while helping the Haitians against the French.

Cast

Dale RobertsonAlbion Hamlin
Anne FrancisLydia Bailey
Charles KorvinCol. Gabriel D'autremont
William MarshallKing Dick
Luis van RootenGeneral Charles LeClerc
Adeline De Walt ReynoldsMme. Antoinette d'Autremont

