ليه يا دنيا

Not Available

Dunya (Wardah) is married to Mustafa (Salah al-Saadani). They have a beautiful child and live a happy life. Mustafa suffers from a serious illness in the brain, and his illness is hidden from his wife for fear of it. Known as d. Hussein (Mahmoud Yassin) The fact of Mustafa's illness and trying to help him while Mustafa is in his office surprised by the crisis asks Ala (Wael Nour) employee to give him the medication and dose not exceed five points increase the dose of medication Mustafa Mustafa in the bag of money that he saw in front of him on the Office and the amount of Text million pounds worth of factory sale