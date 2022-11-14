Lying Woman

Not Available

Carole and Mandy have just become neighbors in a luxury apartment complex. Mandy is a successful career woman, educated and independent. Carole is a kept woman, dreaming of the day when her businessman lover will divorce his wife to marry her. Through Mandy, Carole meets Edgar, a neurotic headwaiter. She breaks off her affair with the businessman, but Edgar is still masochistically involved with his old girlfriend Alice. Carole realizes that she still has a lot to learn about life. And nothing is going to stop her from learning it.