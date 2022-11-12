A realistic film that highlights the apparent contradiction between the poor and rich communities through Christmas Eve celebrations. It revolves around a famous children's singer, who takes her to a popular neighborhood three days before Christmas, colliding there with the poverty of the parents and the suffering of their children. She also meets an orphan and a poor, but ambitious young man, lives with his grandfather (Saadeddine Mkhallati) and his grandmother (Leila Qamari). Seizing her money, accusing her of using it to carry out charitable projects.
View Full Cast >