Lynching Charlie Lynch

Not Available

In 2006, Charlie Lynch was invited by the civic leaders of Morro Bay, CA to open a medical marijuana dispensary within the city limits. Offered a business license and asked to join the Chamber of Commerce, Lynch opened and maintained his business according to the most rigorous standards available. However, marijuana remains a Class 1 narcotic according to the DEA, and Lynch's business soon became the target of a large Federal investigation. This film explores the horrific descent into hell faced by Mr. Lynch - previously a law abiding citizen without so much as a speeding ticket, as he is cast as a Pablo Escobar and thrown into Federal detention.