Lynda.com: ASP.NET MVC 5 Essential Training

ASP.NET MVC gives you a potent, patterns-based way to build dynamic websites. MVC 5 includes features that enable rapid, test-driven development—and it's a version every .NET developer needs to know to meet the latest web standards. Join Michael Sullivan for an in-depth look at the MVC 5 framework. He demonstrates how a typical MVC application is structured, and shows how to work with views, models, and data, including developing database objects with the Entity Framework. Michael also explores how to secure applications with the ASP.NET Identity system, create and conduct unit tests, use JavaScript libraries to communicate with controllers and pass data to client-side scripts, and deploy to cloud-based platforms like Azure and AppHarbor. Two hands-on practice challenges allow you to test what you've learned along the way.