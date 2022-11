Not Available

Widely used for both systems and applications development, the C and C++ programming languages are available for virtually every operating system and are often the best choice for performance-critical applications. In this course, Bill Weinman dissects the anatomy of C and C++, from variables to functions and loops, and explores both the C Standard Library and the C++ Standard Template Library. Features introduced in the C++11 standard (ratified in 2011) are also discussed.