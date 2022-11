Not Available

C# is an object-oriented language designed by Microsoft and used by systems engineers, desktop programmers, and mobile app developers the world over. In these tutorials, David Gassner takes you through C#'s history, its core syntax, and the fundamentals of writing strong C# code. After explaining C#'s relationship to .NET and Windows, David shows how to install Visual Studio, a great IDE for developing in C#, and then dives into the language itself.