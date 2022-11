Not Available

JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) has replaced XML as the core way of sharing data, especially when it comes to JavaScript, since it's so much faster, sleeker, and easier to parse. In this course, dive into working with JSON tools, designing JSON objects, and using different ways to handling JSON data. Author Ray Villalobos also shows how to use AJAX and jQuery to parse your data and feeds, and shows JavaScript and JSON in action in a real-world practical application.