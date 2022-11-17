lynda.com - Programming For Non-Programmers iOS

Not Available

iOS app development is actually simpler than you might think, even if you're not an experienced programmer. In this course we bundle the most important concepts in iOS, explaining the development process in a visual way that people of any background can understand. No programming experience required! At the end, you'll have a finished app and a basic understanding of Xcode, the toolset for developing iOS apps; building blocks like variables, functions, and conditional statements; and interface design. You can also figure out if an iOS learning path is right for you, without a lengthy time commitment.