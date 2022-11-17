lynda.com - XML Essential Training

Not Available

XML, or Extensible Markup Language, was designed to make information sharing and data interpretation easier. In this course, developer and author Joe Marini takes you through the basic rules of XML, explains its syntax, and covers more advanced topics such as styling your XML with CSS and XSLT and manipulating XML through the DOM. From integrating XML into your site to creating document type declarations and schema definitions, this course covers everything you need to not only get started with XML but also master it.