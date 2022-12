Not Available

Ragtime. Anastasia. Once On This Island. A Man of No Importance. My Favorite Year. Lynn Ahrens has created lyrics for award winning songs for Broadway, Hollywood, and television earning Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, in addition to Academy Award, Grammy Award and Golden Globe nominations. As one of the most revered and prolific contemporary lyricists—a woman in a world where few have flourished—it's time to shine a light on her incredible talent!