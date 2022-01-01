Lynyrd Skynyrd - Live From Austin, Tx

Not Available

From the vaults of the award-winning PBS "Austin City Limits" TV Show, this show, filmed live on December 15, 1999 in 5.1 surround sound captures all of Lynyrd Skynyrd's hits and much more. The DVD also includes songs that were never aired on the original TV boradcast. During their 1970s heyday, Lynryd Skynyrd emerged as the preeminent practitioners of Southern rock, their triple-guitar attack and country-tinged tunes carving a permanent spot on the playlists of classic-rock radio. The Southern boys are captured live in this special hour-long appearance on an April 2000 episode of PBS' AUSTIN CITY LIMITS, performing classics like "Sweet Home Alabama," "Preacher Man," and, of course, that cigarette-lighter favorite, "Free Bird."