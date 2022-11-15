Lynyrd Skynyrd - Live in Atlantic City

Not Available

Newly mixed and mastered, “Live In Atlantic City” celebrates the legend that is Lynyrd Skynyrd in an energetic 70min show. Each guest artists performs with Lynyrd Skynyrd, thereof 3 Doors Down’s hit “Kryptonite” and Bo Bice’s “The Real Thing”, the title track to the same titled album the US billboard #4 chart success, with the show peaking in a performance of the Lynyrd Skynyrd originals “Call Me The Breeze” and of course “Sweet Home Alabama” – performed by Lynyrd Skynyrd together with all special guests.