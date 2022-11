2003

The Vicious Cycle Tour was a live tour celebrating Lynyrd Skynyrd's 30 years of being a group, (or as credited on the album "30 Years Of Rock 'n' Roll"). The initial releases were a 2-CD edition, featuring the whole live concert, and a corresponding DVD. Later the two releases were repackaged in a 3-disc set. The recording is from The Amsouth Amphitheater In Antioch, Nashville, Tennessee.