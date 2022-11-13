Λυπηθήτε το παιδί μου

Not Available

Pantelis, a building contractor, is informed that the mother of his adopted daughter Julia has been released after many years in prison. He decides to speak to the girl about her mother's past and character. The story began in Aegina, where his partner Agis and he had undertaken the construction of a pier in the harbor. There they met her mother, orphan Roi, who worked at Jimmy's taverna. Agis fell passionately in love with her, but, due to other obligations, he had to leave the island and return to the capital, without knowing that Roi was already pregnant.