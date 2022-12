Not Available

The last days of August: in the early morning a cool fog is felt on the skin, the ranetki in a barrel of water seem to be silver, the rustling of birches is heard everywhere, and in the country house everything is shaking because of the trains passing very close, but it seems to you that these are some kind of huge animals pass by and, perhaps, look in the windows in the evenings, while the lights are on there. You go out on the porch of the house and the movie begins.