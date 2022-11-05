Lyudi gibnut za metall

Not Available

Millionaire Gornostayev and balletdancerin Ilona are always arguing about what is more important - youth and beauty or wealth. Ilona thought that youth and beauty are more important, but Gornostayew disagreed with her. He intended to prove Ilona that she in wrong. Gornostayew signed a contract with young worker Alexey. They moved abroad. Year later. Alexey changed into a real aristocrat and returned to Russia. Gornostayew introduced Alexey to Ilona and she falls in love with him.